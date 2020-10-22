Thursday, October 22nd | 4 Heshvan 5781

October 22, 2020 2:28 pm
Gantz Hails ‘Major Leap Forward’ as US Reiterates Commitment to Maintaining Israel’s Regional Military Edge

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz are seen at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, after signing a joint declaration, Oct. 22, 2020. Photo: Gantz’s official Twitter account.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper hosted a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, at the Pentagon on Thursday.

“This morning I met with Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin Gantz at the Pentagon where we discussed the security and stability of the Middle East, as well as the United States’ long-standing and continuing commitment to maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge,” Esper tweeted.

Gantz tweeted, “Today in DC, months of dedicated work culminated in Defense Secretary @EsperDoD and I signing a joint declaration confirming the United States’ strategic commitment to Israel’s qualitative military edge in the Middle East for years to come.”

“The declaration naturally elaborates on the practical measures involved, which I will not elaborate on here, but I will say this: Israel’s security has taken a major leap forward today, thanks to our American Allies,” he added.

The issue of Israel’s military superiority in the Middle East received much attention in recent weeks due to reports that the US was considering selling F-35 stealth fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates after it signed a normalization agreement with the Jewish state.

