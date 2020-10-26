Monday, October 26th | 9 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Zionism Only at Beginning of Its History,’ French Intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy Says

Grandson of Holocaust Survivors Becomes Latest Jewish Pitcher to Appear in World Series

French Jews Rally Around Macron as Turkish ‘Tyrant’ Erdogan Compares Treatment of European Muslims With Nazi Holocaust

New Survey Shows More Than 8 in 10 American Jews Think Antisemitism Is on Rise in US

On Second Anniversary of Pittsburgh Synagogue Massacre, Top US Jewish Group Urges Unity in Fight Against ‘Pernicious Cancer of Antisemitism’

US Issues Fresh Iran-Related Sanctions Targeting State Oil Sector

New Miniseries About Murdered Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin Directed by Former Neighbor

Israeli UN Envoy Slams Security Council for Failure to Recognize New Mideast Reality

Lebanese President’s Daughter Says She’s Not Opposed to Peace With Israel

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University Create Machine Learning Platform to Improve Clinical Medical Trials

October 26, 2020 4:24 pm
0

‘Zionism Only at Beginning of Its History,’ French Intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy Says

avatar by Ben Cohen

French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy addressing the 38th Zionist Congress. Photo: Screenshot.

Leading French intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy has called for a renewal of the Zionist vision, arguing that the notion that the Jewish national liberation movement had already fulfilled its mission was sorely mistaken.

“Zionism is only at the beginning of its history,” Lévy declared in a virtual address to the 38th World Zionist Congress in Jerusalem last week.

“Israel is such a young nation,” he noted. “And in another way, it is ancient, as old as the history of the world. What we call Zionism today must continue to maintain its spirit as long as we are alive. Let us not say today that Zionism has exhausted its message, that’s completely untrue.”

Lévy also argued that Diaspora Jewish communities had to remain at the core of the Zionist movement’s vision.

Related coverage

October 26, 2020 3:14 pm
0

New Survey Shows More Than 8 in 10 American Jews Think Antisemitism Is on Rise in US

A new survey shows that more than 8 in 10 American Jews believe antisemitism has risen in the US over...

“The Diaspora is not some kind of remainder or remnant, cast away by history,” the philosopher said. “On the contrary, it is something that should be integrated quickly into the mainstream of Zionism.”

Lévy continued: “In Diaspora life, Jewish existence, let’s say someone who’s Romanian, Italian, American or French, there is something very noble in the existence of these Jews, something that cannot be reduced to the expectation of going to Jerusalem. I don’t think that existence in the Diaspora, in exile, is somehow less-than.”

Lévy expressed hope that Israel would “be able to continue to plow the same path of democracy.”

“This is the basic element of the ideal that has brought us all together here today,” he concluded.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.