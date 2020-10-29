Ayatollah Khamenei Tests Twitter’s Policy on Holocaust Denial

i24 News – Just two weeks after social media giant Twitter said it was going to start removing posts that deny the Holocaust, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tested its new policy Wednesday.

Following the republication of caricatures displaying the Prophet Mohammed by French magazine Charlie Hebdo — in turn, sparking renewed outrage throughout the Muslim world — Khamenei took to Twitter, equating insults against the prophet to Holocaust denial.

“The next question to ask is: why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (pbuh) is allowed?” the Iranian leader tweeted.

Khamenei was referring to laws in certain countries, Germany for example, which forbid Holocaust denial.

Twitter and its founder and CEO Jack Dorsey have come under fire on more than a few occasions over its alleged discriminatory banning and flagging policies.

On August 1, the White House slammed Twitter for allowing Khamenei tweets go uncensored while deleting US President Donald Trump’s tweets.

“It’s really appalling and it just speaks to their overwhelming, blinding bias against conservatives and against this president,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

It remains to be seen if Khamenei’s tweet will continue to go uncensored.