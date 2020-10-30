Saturday, October 31st | 13 Heshvan 5781

October 30, 2020 2:38 pm
Trailer Drops for Israeli Film ‘Esau’ About Sibling Rivalry, Starring Shira Haas and Lior Ashkenazi

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Lior Ashkenazi, who stars in the new Israeli film “Esau.” Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The first trailer was released on Wednesday for the upcoming Israeli film “Esau,” which is a modern take on the biblical story of Jacob and Esau in the book of Genesis and features an all-star Jewish cast.

The film, based on a novel of the same name by Israeli author Meir Shalev, is about a writer, played by Lior Ashkenazi (“Foxtrot”), who returns to his family home in Israel after half a lifetime away to care for his ailing father, portrayed by Academy Award nominee Harvey Keitel.

Once back home, he must face his embittered younger brother, played by Mark Ivanir (“Homeland”), who took over control of the family business and married the woman they both loved, who is played by “Unorthodox” star Shira Haas.

The English-language film will be released on streaming platforms on December 1. It was directed and co-scripted by Russian-French filmmaker Pavel Lungin, and produced in Israel.

Lungin said, “My film is a story of great love, return and merciless time. It tells us that there are things in life when time is not a great healer at all, and there are sorts of mistakes that simply shouldn’t be made.”

Keitel noted, “The conflicts and jealousies of loving that unfold in this story have the power of taking one’s breath away.”

Watch the trailer below:

