Will.i.am From Black Eyed Peas Asks ‘What’s Up Mishpacha?’ in New Music Video With Israeli Pop Duo Static and Ben El

Israeli pop duo Static and Ben El have collaborated with the Black Eyed Peas on a new English song titled “Shake Ya Boom Boom.”

“What’s up mishpacha?” Black Eyed Peas lead member will.i.am calls out toward the beginning of the song’s music video, which was released on Friday, before later singing “Shalom” in the song’s opening lyrics.

The video was filmed in a vertical/smart-phone style with TikTok, YouTube and Instagram clips that feature Static and Ben El, Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am, Taboo, and Apl.de.app and several social media influencers dancing to the song and lip-syncing the chorus, “Don’t need words when you move like that/Shake ya boom boom boom boom like that.”

“Shake Ya Boom Boom” follows the success of Static and Ben El’s early 2020 release “Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na)” with Pitbull and the July 2020 drop of “Milli” featuring triple-platinum Brooklyn rapper FLIPP DINERO.

Watch the “Shake Ya Boom Boom” music video below: