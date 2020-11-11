‘Iron Chef America’ Host Alton Brown Apologizes for ‘Poor Taste’ in Comment About Auschwitz Uniforms

Alton Brown, the host of Food Network‘s “Iron Chef America,” apologized on Wednesday for a remark he made on Twitter about uniforms worn by prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

“I apologize for the flippant reference I made to the Holocaust in my tweet last night,” said Brown, who also hosts “Good Eats.”

“It was not a reference I made for humorous effect but rather to reflect how deeply frightened I am for our country,” he added. “It was a very poor use of judgement and in poor taste.”

On Tuesday, Brown, 58, had tweeted, “Do you think the camp uniforms will be striped, like the ones at Auschwitz or will plaid be in vogue?”

He deleted the tweet a short time later, but not before StopAntisemitism.org obtained a screenshot of the post and blasted the Food Network TV personality for the “atrocious comment.”

The @FoodNetwork host of Iron Chef America @altonbrown just spat on the graves of six million Jews with his vile, atrocious comment! pic.twitter.com/r0f7MJanh9 — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) November 11, 2020

Twitter users were equally furious at Alton, calling his words “hurtful,” “unacceptable” and “disgusting.”

One person wrote, “My grandmother survived Auschwitz. For @altonbrown to make such vile comments is reprehensible.”

Others called on Food Network to fire Alton “to show there is no tolerance of hate, racism, or antisemitism.”

Although the original tweet has been removed, subsequent problematic comments made by Brown remained online.

When a Twitter user furthered Brown’s sentiment about what “camp uniforms” would look like and wrote ,”Depends on what you’re worth when you go in,” Brown answered, “I have no gold fillings.” A few minutes after a social media user responded to his since-deleted post and wrote, “Yikes, take it easy.” Alton responded saying “F–k you.”

I have no gold fillings. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 11, 2020

Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism.org, told The Algemeiner on Wednesday that Brown’s apology was not enough and called on Food Network to terminate its ties with him.

“Alton Brown spat on the graves of 6 million murdered Jews while having a political tantrum on Twitter,” she said. “When asked to apologize and remove his crass post, he had the audacity to double down on bigotry, tweeting about ‘gold fillings,’ a clear reference to the teeth that were removed from the mouths of gassed Jews.”

“We do not accept Brown’s apology,” Rez declared. “Alton Brown is an adult man with millions of fans that view him as a role model. Last night, he unveiled his closeted antisemitic rhetoric and we demand the Food Network cease their relationship with him immediately.”