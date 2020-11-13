Friday, November 13th | 27 Heshvan 5781

November 13, 2020 1:08 pm
0

CNN Host Amanpour’s Comparison of ‘Kristallnacht’ to Trump Era Derided as ‘Despicable’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

CNN anchorwoman Christiane Amanpour. Photo: Screenshot.

CNN anchorwoman Christiane Amanpour raised eyebrows on Thursday when she marked the 82nd anniversary of “Kristallnacht” — the November 1938 pogroms targeting Jews in Germany and Austria — by appearing to liken the values of the Nazis to those of US President Donald Trump.

“This week, 82 years ago, Kristallnacht happened,” Amanpour said. “It was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide against a whole identity.”

“And, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history, and truth,” she continued. “After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden/Harris team pledges a return to norms.”

Amanpour’s remarks were met with widespread derision on social media.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) called her words “despicable.”

The StopAntisemitism.org watchdog group tweeted, “Hey @CNN @camanpour please stop using the horrors of the Holocaust to justify an agenda. Our suffering is not yours to play political ping pong with.”

