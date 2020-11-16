Monday, November 16th | 29 Heshvan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In the Absence of Acquisitions, IPOs Are Swooping in to Save the Israeli Tech Scene

Outgoing Israeli Ambassador to US Urges Biden to Stay Out of Iran Nuclear Deal

Pushing Holocaust Denial, Iranian Media Claims Jews Perpetrated Sixth-Century Genocide in Yemen

New Progressive Congressman Refuses to Bow to Diktats of Anti-Israel Far Left

Israel Demands Apology From CNN Over Host Comparing Trump Presidency With Kristallnacht

Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Hailed as Benefit of US-Israel Cooperation

Qatar FM: Normalization With Israel Undermines Palestinian Statehood Efforts

Parents of Jewish Kids Subjected to Antisemitic Bullying at Australian School ‘Disappointed’ by Official Report

European Research Council Awards €10 Million Collaborative Grant to Israeli, German Researchers

Terrorist Attacks Stark Reminder for European Jewry, Loud Alarm for General Society

November 16, 2020 10:38 am
0

Jewish Groups Look to US Congress Amid Alarming Rise in Hate Crimes Documented by FBI

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Swastikas spray-painted on a bench on the Walnut Street Bridge, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Photo: Twitter.

Hate crimes committed in the US rose to their highest level in more than a decade in 2019, a new report from the FBI disclosed on Monday, leading to calls from American Jewish groups for the urgent passage of legislation to counter the trend.

The FBI’s “Hate Crimes Statistics, 2019” report recorded 7,314 criminal incidents and 8,559 related offenses as being motivated “by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity” — an increase of 3 percent on the previous year and the highest number since 2008.

The crimes included 51 hate-related murders — the most recorded since the FBI began collecting hate crimes data in 1991 and more than double the 24 recorded the previous year.

Of more than 1,700 offenses based on religious hatred, just over 60 percent targeted Jews, with a further 13 percent targeting Muslims and another 4 per cent targeting Sikhs.

Related coverage

November 16, 2020 1:28 pm
0

Outgoing Israeli Ambassador to US Urges Biden to Stay Out of Iran Nuclear Deal

Israel's outgoing ambassador to the US, Ron Dermer, urged President-elect Joe Biden on Monday to not reenter the nuclear deal...

Hate crimes directed against Jews and Jewish institutions increased by 14 percent to a total of 935 — once again, the highest figure since 2008.

Commenting on the report, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said that the FBI’s data “reveals a harrowing trend of increasing hate crimes being reported in the United States, even as fewer law enforcement agencies provided data to the FBI.”

The ADL also warned that despite the rise in hate crimes, the true number was likely higher than that recorded by the FBI.

“The FBI’s annual report has consistently provided the most comprehensive snapshot of bias-motivated criminal activity in the United States, but there has long existed a reporting gap that under-represents the true number of hate crimes that occur,” the ADL noted.

The ADL’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, stated: “In this pivotal moment in our national conversation about the importance of justice for communities of color, religious minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community, we must make combating hate crimes a top priority.”

Both ADL and the American Jewish Committee (AJC) urged the US Congress to pass the “NO HATE Act,” which would significantly boost state and federal resources for combating hate crimes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.