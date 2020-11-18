Wednesday, November 18th | 2 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Poll Finds Low Support for Israel Among Bahrainis, Despite High Parallel Israeli Support for Them

IDF Intelligence Unit Boasts First Breastfeeding Room

Anti-Jewish Discrimination ‘Totally Unacceptable,’ European Parliament President Tells Top Rabbinical Group

Israel Neonatalogy Report: Only 3.5 Percent of Newborns Contract COVID-19 From Infected Mothers

US Education Department to Investigate Antisemitism at University of Illinois

Survey: Working From Home May Cost Startup Nation Its Innovative Edge

Pentagon Senior Adviser Said US Support for Israel Was Due to ‘Israeli Lobby’ Money

Saudi Minister Says Kingdom Could Seek Nukes If Iran Obtains Them

Israel, Bahrain Agree to Open Embassies

Crisis-Weary Beirut Residents Defy New Lockdown Despite COVID Surge

November 18, 2020 10:38 am
0

Anti-Jewish Discrimination ‘Totally Unacceptable,’ European Parliament President Tells Top Rabbinical Group

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

European Parliament President David Sassoli addresses a Conference of European Rabbis (CER) meeting, held on Zoom, Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

In remarks to the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) on Wednesday, European Parliament President David Sassoli urged unity in the fight against religious discrimination.

“We need to invest in greater equality and justice. Too many of our cities are stained with blood,” Sassoli said, referring to recent terrorist incidents in France and Austria. “These tragic events remind us once again that the health and economic crisis is not the only crisis that we need to address.”

“Every attack is an attack on our values,” he added. “We need to work more for the safety of our Jewish communities. Feelings of discrimination against the Jewish people continues to linger on and this is totally unacceptable.”

“The European Union must set an example to those who want to defy us. Freedom of religion is a founding value of Europe. The contribution of the Jewish people is the contribution to the greater good of Europe,” Sassoli concluded.

Related coverage

November 18, 2020 10:29 am
0

US Education Department to Investigate Antisemitism at University of Illinois

JNS.org - The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced on Tuesday that it has opened a...

Sassoli’s remarks were made at CER’s winter Standing Committee meeting, held on Zoom due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt — president of CER — commented that the organization was “proud to partner with the EU in ensuring the safety of European Jewry and we look forward to continuing to work closely with President Sassoli and the European Parliament to safeguard the European Union’s intrinsic values of human dignity, equality, freedom and human rights for all.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.