Wednesday, November 18th | 2 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Education Department to Investigate Antisemitism at University of Illinois

Survey: Working From Home May Cost Startup Nation Its Innovative Edge

Pentagon Senior Adviser Said US Support for Israel Was Due to ‘Israeli Lobby’ Money

Saudi Minister Says Kingdom Could Seek Nukes If Iran Obtains Them

Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria in Response to Explosive Devices Found on Border

Far-Right Propagandist Blames Jews for Trump Election Loss, Uses Blood Libel

Alton Brown — When Apologies for Antisemitism Aren’t Enough

Amid Changing Demographics, Will Jewish Voters Play a Growing Role in Swing States?

The IDF Tests Its New Victory Concept for Possible Hezbollah Conflict, Among Others

A Lesson of the Trump Presidency for Israel

November 18, 2020 10:29 am
0

US Education Department to Investigate Antisemitism at University of Illinois

avatar by JNS.org

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced on Tuesday that it has opened a formal investigation into a complaint alleging that the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has allowed a hostile environment to proliferate on its campus in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The complaint, filed in accordance with the December 2019 executive order on combating antisemitism, was publicized last month.

“All Jewish college students deserve the right to learn and live in a safe, welcoming environment, free of antisemitism and anti-Israel harassment,” said Mark Rotenberg, Hillel International’s vice president for university initiatives and legal affairs, in a statement. “As we continue to work collaboratively with our colleagues at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to address the problem of antisemitism on campus, we appreciate this step taken by OCR to ensure that the rights of our students to a campus free of harassment and discrimination are protected.”

Alyza D. Lewin, president of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, which, along with Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP, filed the complaint in March, said in a statement, “Jewish and pro-Israel students have been subjected to anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist harassment for far too long. We are very appreciative of OCR’s careful review of the complaint and correct determination of the necessity of a thorough and comprehensive investigation. This significant and critical development reaffirms the seriousness of the harassment and discrimination Jewish students face on a regular basis, and the importance of ongoing action by the university.”

Related coverage

November 18, 2020 10:23 am
0

Pentagon Senior Adviser Said US Support for Israel Was Due to ‘Israeli Lobby’ Money

JNS.org - A new senior Pentagon adviser repeatedly said that US support for Israel was due to money from the...

On Monday, the university, in coordination with the Jewish community, announced its commitment to address an alarming increase in antisemitic and anti-Zionist harassment and discrimination on its campus.

The statement came in response to antisemitic and anti-Zionist incidents at the university over the past few years, as outlined in the complaint.

The statement is independent of the complaint and does not impact it, Hillel International spokesperson Matthew Berger told JNS on Monday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.