Thursday, November 19th | 3 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mother of Terrorist Serving Two Life Sentences in Israel Calls Son a ‘Hero’

Pompeo: US to Label Goods Produced in West Bank Settlements as ‘Made in Israel’

Al-Qaeda Magazine: No Difference Between Biden, Trump on Islam

‘Esther’ in the White House

Assad Must Understand the Cost of Giving Iran Free Rein in Syria

Pompeo Becomes First US Secretary of State to Visit Israeli Settlement; Vows Action Against BDS Groups

How Should Netanyahu Approach the Biden Administration?

Restore Israeli Deterrence Now

What Does a Biden Administration Mean for Palestinians?

Make the Palestinian Issue Central Again?

November 19, 2020 10:06 am
0

Al-Qaeda Magazine: No Difference Between Biden, Trump on Islam

avatar by JNS.org

US President Donald Trump speaks during the third and final presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, US, October 22, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool.

JNS.org – According to Al-Qaeda’s Al-Khalusa magazine, as far as America’s relationship with the Muslim world is concerned, a Biden administration will differ from the Trump administration in tone only, not in substance.

An article in the magazine’s Nov. 15 issue claims that the conflict between the United States and Islam is being directed by the “Zionist-Crusader alliance through their agents among Arab leaders and the Shi’ites, who are the donkeys of the Christians,” according to a report shared exclusively with JNS by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The article goes on to state that US Middle East policy is clear “for those who understand the real nature of the conflict,” and notes that no US president will condemn Israel and side with the Palestinians.

“US discourse and the political narrative cannot change,” it stated, going on to note that Trump has “boasted about his Zionism and enmity towards Muslims.”

Related coverage

November 18, 2020 11:28 am
0

UK Jews Welcome Labour Chief Starmer’s Move to Not Seat Corbyn in Parliament, but Demand More Action Against Antisemitism

Top UK Jewish groups praised Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s decision on Wednesday to prevent his disgraced predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn,...

“Any difference in the formula after any US election,” the article stated, can be understood as “propaganda” that only “flirts” with the possibility of change.

The article accused the United States of “seeking to distort Muslim ideology, particularly in schools, by adapting textbooks to suit US policy, thus implementing them softly, smartly using tools within Muslim communities in a way that will not cause resentment or backlash.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.