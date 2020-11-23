New York Governor Cuomo Demands Probe Into ‘Deceitful’ Hasidic Wedding After Thousands Attend

i24 News – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called for an immediate investigation into reports that the Satmar Hasidic community held a wedding at which several thousands of people attended.

Almost all the guests were apparently maskless with Cuomo blasting the events as “a blatant disregard of the law. It’s illegal. It was also disrespectful to the people of New York,” during a press conference at his midtown office.

“The wedding, which was kept secret from the general public, was said to have been held at Congregation Yetev Lev B’Satmar in Williamsburg, following the cancellation of another Satmar wedding after authorities learned of the planned event,” according to Israeli outlet Arutz 7.

Cuomo maintained that New York City should perform a robust investigation, which he said he understood that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration was undertaking.

The New York Post, which originally published the story, estimated that between 7-10,000 guests were in attendance at the wedding of Yoel Teitelbaum, grandson of Satmar Grand Rabbi Aaron Teitelman.

Its story was gleaned from a detailed account in Yiddish-language paper Der Blatt, which explained that the Satmar community went to great lengths to hide the plans “from the ravenous press and government officials.”

The New York governor questioned how an event attended by at least 7,000 people could be kept secret, while maintaining that the “full consequences of legal action” would be brought to bear if the investigation finds evidence of law-breaking.

He was also shocked that the response from the Satmar Hasidic community to the breaking up of a several thousand person wedding in October was to then hold a similar event, although in total secrecy.

“If it turns out that because we stopped that wedding the reaction was, ‘Well, we’ll have a secret wedding,’ that would be really shocking and totally deceitful.”