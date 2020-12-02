UAE Ambassador Tells Algemeiner ‘J100’ Gala: Peace With Israel Requires ‘Courage’ and ‘Boldness’

Making peace with Israel required “courage” and “boldness,” the UAE’s representative in the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, said during an appearance on Tuesday at the 7th annual Algemeiner “J100” gala, held virtually from New York City and broadcast to a global audience.

In an interview with philanthropist and activist Sander Gerber, Ambassador Al Otaiba discussed the recently-signed “Abraham Accords,” noting, “Normalizing with Israel, in the face of the conventional wisdom that is we must have progress on the Palestinian track first, is not an easy decision.”

However, he pointed out, “This is ultimately good for both countries.”

“It’s good for stability, it’s good for prosperity, it’s good for creating jobs, it’s good for technology, it’s good for COVID research, it’s good for our tourism industry,” he added. “It’s good for young Emiratis and Israelis, to grow up understanding and believing that they are not adversaries, that they are not enemies.”

Watch Gerber’s interview with Al Otaiba below: