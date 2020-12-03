Jewish Actresses Shira Haas, Julia Garner Make Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List for 2021

Jewish actresses Shira Haas and Julia Garner were both named on Forbes‘ 2021 list of 30 Under 30 for North America, which was published this week.

The 10th annual rankings recognize innovators and entrepreneurs in 20 categories. Both actresses appeared in the Hollywood and Entertainment category that also included writers, comedians, directors, agents and network and studio executives.

Haas — the Israeli 25-year-old star of “Unorthodox” and “Shtisel” — received an Emmy nomination for her lead role in “Unorthodox,” and in April she won the Best International Actress award at the Tribeca Film Festival for her role in “Asia.”

She earned her first nomination at the Ophir Awards, the Israeli equivalent of the Academy Awards, at age 19 with her debut film role in “Princess.”

Haas will star in the upcoming Israeli film “Esau.”

Garner, 26, had her big break in 2017 when she was cast in Netflix’s “Ozark” alongside Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. The part garnered her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a drama, in 2019 and 2020.

She also appeared in Bravo’s “Dirty John,” and recently took on the lead role in the film “The Assistant,” which will be released on January 31.

A total of 600 young entrepreneurs, activists, scientists and entertainers were featured in the 30 Under 30 list.

Collectively, the trailblazers raised over $1 billion in venture funding, and “are proof positive that ambition and innovation can’t be quarantined,” according to Forbes.