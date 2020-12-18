Friday, December 18th | 3 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘We Will Stand Very Firm With Israel,’ Says Incoming Alabama Rep. Jerry Carl

Taking Israeli Chutzpah to the Moon: Its Next Lunar Mission Aims to Land Not One, But Two Vessels

Rabbis and Jewish Ethicists Hail Vaccine for COVID-19, Encourage Its Use

Turkey Has Evacuated Seven Syrian Military Posts – Source

Webinar: Fighting Jew Hatred Means Going After Groups, Factually and Financially

CUNY Passes Resolution Rebuking Censorship of Virtual Event With Terrorist

Knowledge Is Key, Opinion Is Ignorance

A Second Zionist Jew’s Exit from New York Times Opinion Page Is Called ‘Disgrace’

Iran Rejects IAEA Chief’s Suggestion That New Nuclear Deal Needed After Biden Takes Office

Canadian Federal Court Rejects Refugee Status Application of Palestinian Who Facilitated Terror Payments

December 18, 2020 10:50 am
0

‘We Will Stand Very Firm With Israel,’ Says Incoming Alabama Rep. Jerry Carl

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Congressman-elect Jerry Carl (R-Ala.). Photo: Jerry Carl for Congress/Facebook.

JNS.org – Jerry Carl, a Republican, easily defeated Democrat James Averhart in the US House of Representatives race on Nov. 3 in Alabama’s 1st Congressional District to succeed Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne, who unsuccessfully ran for the US Senate.

Carl, 62, a devout Christian and married businessman with two children, said that not only do the United States and Israel have things in common, so do Christians and Jews.

He has been to Israel once, three years ago, and expressed mixed feelings about the nine-day church trip, which included a stop at the Gaza border.

“It was really disheartening. I hate to put it that way, but I love the country, I love the people,” he said. “The places where Jesus was are just so commercialized. It took away a little of the image I had of it.”

Related coverage

December 18, 2020 10:16 am
0

Rabbis and Jewish Ethicists Hail Vaccine for COVID-19, Encourage Its Use

JNS.org - This week, as the US government launched the largest vaccine distribution program in the country’s history, rabbis and...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.