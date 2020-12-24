Thursday, December 24th | 9 Tevet 5781

December 24, 2020 1:54 pm
IDF Publishes Photo of Arrest of Palestinian Suspect in Murder of Israeli Woman

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The arrest of a suspect in the murder of Israeli Esther Horgen in a terror attack, Dec. 24, 2020. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

The IDF published a photo on Thursday of the arrest of a suspect in Sunday’s murder of an Israeli woman in what is now believed to have been a terrorist attack.

Esther Horgen, from the community of Tal Menashe in the northern West Bank, was found dead early Monday morning in a forest near her home after she failed to return from a Sunday afternoon run. There were signs of violence on her body and the security services immediately began to investigate the crime as a likely terror incident.

The Israeli military released a photo of the arrest of the prime suspect on Thursday, showing him being led into a vehicle restrained with zip ties, though his face is not shown.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the suspect is a 20-year-old Palestinian man from the Jenin area in the West Bank. The IDF has also detained several suspected accomplices.

Col. Yair Peli said that the security services “will continue to operate to close the circle around all of those involved and will act to destroy the terrorist’s home.”

Responding to the news of the arrest, Horgen’s husband, Binyamin, said, “I was sure it would come sooner or later. We trust the security forces and the judiciary, and expect the despicable murderer will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

“We will concentrate on our work — to add light,” he pledged.

