At Least Six Pro-Iran Fighters Killed in Alleged Israeli Strike in Syria: Monitor

i24 News – At least six pro-Iran fighters were killed in an alleged Israeli missile strike in Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday.

All of those killed were foreign nationals operating as part of paramilitary forces loyal to the Damascus regime.

According to the report, the missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace targeting the positions of Iran-backed militias in the Masyaf district of Hama province.

At least one projectile was also aimed at a government-run research center, where surface-to-surface missiles are developed and stored. Iranian experts are believed to work in the research center

The research center in Masyaf has been hit several times by Israeli strikes in recent years, the Observatory said.

According to the United States, sarin gas was being developed at the facility, a claim denied by Syrian authorities, who say the country has possessed no chemical weapons since it dismantled its arsenal under a 2013 agreement.

Syrian state news agency SANA said air defenses intercepted missiles allegedly fired by Israel on Masyaf, hitting “most” of the projectiles in the volley before they reached the target.

State television aired footage purporting to show air defenses responding to the Israeli attack.