Sunday, December 27th | 12 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jobless Benefit Cut-Off Pushes Millions to Financial Cliff-Edge

Iran Extends Traffic Curfew to Lower-Risk Areas to Sustain Virus Decline

Gulf Arab Ministers to Discuss Steps to Resolve Diplomatic Dispute

Netanyahu Expects Ties Visit by Morocco to Israel Next Week

The Driving Force Behind the Ban on Kosher Slaughtering

Could a Fourth Election Lead to Israel’s Largest-Ever Right-Wing Government?

Unsettled by Hebron

A Tale of Two Trials

The Verdict of History and Benjamin Netanyahu

US Agents Search Nashville Blast Site, Seeking Clues Behind Christmas Explosion

December 27, 2020 9:51 am
0

Iran Extends Traffic Curfew to Lower-Risk Areas to Sustain Virus Decline

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Nurses take a sample from Parham, a 7-year-old, to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a hospital, in Tehran, Iran, July 8, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) Abdollah Heidari via REUTERS.

Iran is extending a night-time traffic curfew to 330 lower-risk cities and towns in an effort to sustain a recent decline in the number of new coronavirus infections and deaths, state television reported on Saturday.

Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, said on state TV that a curfew running from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. — already in place in 108 “orange,” or medium-risk, cities — will be extended to lower-risk “yellow” areas on Sunday.

The curfew, under which the use of private cars is banned to reduce the level of contacts between people, resulted in nearly 100,000 fines on one night in the past week.

The Health Ministry said 134 people had died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest since Sept. 13, taking total deaths to 54,574 in the Middle East’s worst-affected country. There were 5,760 new cases, the lowest since Oct. 22, bringing the total to 1,194,964.

Related coverage

December 27, 2020 9:46 am
0

Gulf Arab Ministers to Discuss Steps to Resolve Diplomatic Dispute

Gulf Arab foreign ministers will hold a virtual meeting hosted by Bahrain on Sunday ahead of an annual summit to...

Iran said on Thursday it had received approval from US authorities to buy coronavirus vaccines from the World Health Organization-led COVAX alliance. It did not say which vaccines it was buying.

The head of Iran’s Red Crescent Society told state TV that, separate from the government, it was planning to import an unnamed Chinese vaccine. Asked about possible concerns over the drug’s safety, the Red Crescent chief, Karim Hemmati, said: “All imported vaccines and medicines undergo controls by (Iran’s) Food and Drug Administration. … So there is no problem there.”

In televised remarks on Saturday, President Hassan Rouhani reiterated Iran’s complaint that US sanctions have made it difficult to make payments for vaccines. “We arranged money from a bank to buy vaccines from COVAX but they said you need (US) approval,” he said.

Food and medicines are exempt from sanctions that Washington reimposed on Tehran, but the US measures have deterred some foreign banks from processing financial transactions for Iran deals.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.