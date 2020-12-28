Monday, December 28th | 13 Tevet 5781

December 28, 2020 10:28 am
Nasrallah Claims to Have Doubled Stock of Precision-Guided Missiles

avatar by JNS.org

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is seen addressing supporters, in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Reuters.

JNS.org – Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday that the terrorist organization has twice as many precision-guided missiles in its arsenal today as it did a year ago.

Speaking with Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV, Nasrallah said that Israel’s efforts to thwart its acquisition of the missiles had failed and that the group now has the ability to strike anywhere in the Jewish state, according to the AP.

He also claimed that Israel had threatened through a US official to target a Hezbollah facility in the Bekaa region, and that in response the organization had threatened retaliation.

Nasrallah also said, according to the report, that Hezbollah is being careful during the last few weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency, because the outgoing president is “angry” and “crazy.”

