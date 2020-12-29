Tuesday, December 29th | 14 Tevet 5781

December 29, 2020 1:54 pm
‘A Friend in Need Is a Friend Indeed’: Israel Offers Aid to Croatia After Major Earthquake

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Firefighters arrive after an earthquake, in Petrinja, Croatia, Dec. 29, 2020. Photo: Slavko Midzor / PIXSELL via Reuters.

Israel has offered humanitarian aid to Croatia following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the European nation on Tuesday.

The tremor — with the epicenter in Petrinja, 50 kilometers south of the Croatian capital, Zagreb — killed at least six people and injured more than 20 more.

It was the second quake to strike the area in two days.

The director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, tweeted, “We follow with great concern the effects of the recent earthquakes in Croatia, that caused great damage and the tragic death of a young girl.”

“The Foreign Ministry, in coordination with the home front command, has offered immediate assistance to Croatia,” he added.

Israeli Ambassador to Croatia Ilan Mor tweeted, “#Israel stand in solidarity with the #Croatian citizens after the 2 devastating #Earthquakes in only 48 hours. Our thoughts go to the families of the 2 victims, the injured and all those who lost their homes. We stand ready to support. A friend in a need is a friend indeed.”

Israel has a long history of sending emergency responders to disaster zones around the world, including Honduras earlier this year after two hurricanes there.

