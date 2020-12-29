‘A Friend in Need Is a Friend Indeed’: Israel Offers Aid to Croatia After Major Earthquake

Israel has offered humanitarian aid to Croatia following a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the European nation on Tuesday.

The tremor — with the epicenter in Petrinja, 50 kilometers south of the Croatian capital, Zagreb — killed at least six people and injured more than 20 more.

It was the second quake to strike the area in two days.

The director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Alon Ushpiz, tweeted, “We follow with great concern the effects of the recent earthquakes in Croatia, that caused great damage and the tragic death of a young girl.”

“The Foreign Ministry, in coordination with the home front command, has offered immediate assistance to Croatia,” he added.

We follow with great concern the effects of the recent earthquakes in Croatia, that caused great damage and the tragic death of a young girl. Israel and Croatia are close friends, as expressed firmly and warmly in the Foreign Ministers’ conversation yesterday (1/2) — Alon Ushpiz (@AlonUshpiz) December 29, 2020

Israeli Ambassador to Croatia Ilan Mor tweeted, “#Israel stand in solidarity with the #Croatian citizens after the 2 devastating #Earthquakes in only 48 hours. Our thoughts go to the families of the 2 victims, the injured and all those who lost their homes. We stand ready to support. A friend in a need is a friend indeed.”

#Israel stand in solidarity with the #Croatian citizens after the 2 devastating #Earthquakes in only 48 hours. Our thoughts go to the families of the 2 victims, the injured and all those who lost their homes. We stand ready to support. A friend in a need is a friend indeed. 🇮🇱🇭🇷 — Ilan Mor (@AmbassadorMor) December 29, 2020

Israel has a long history of sending emergency responders to disaster zones around the world, including Honduras earlier this year after two hurricanes there.