December 29, 2020 10:41 am
0

Israeli Model Ranked World’s Most Beautiful Woman

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli model Yael Shelbia. Photo: Twitter.

JNS.org – Israeli model Yael Shelbia has been awarded the top spot on the magazine TC Candler‘s list of the most beautiful women in the world for 2020.

The list ranked actress and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot No. 22.

Overnight Sunday, TC Candler released a video compilation showing its readers’ picks for the most beautiful women in the world. The 15-minute clip ends with a picture of Shelbia’s face and her title.

The clip garnered some 200,000 views in the first two hours it was posted online. Later on Monday, the magazine was expected to formally announced Shelbia as “loveliest of them all” on its official Instagram page, which has roughly 1 million followers.

Shelbia has recently climbed in the list’s rankings over the past few years. In 2017, the model placed 14th; and in 2018 she was up to third place. In 2019, she came in second, and now she has made it into the top spot.

