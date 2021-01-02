Saturday, January 2nd | 18 Tevet 5781

January 2, 2021 10:52 am
0

Israel May Try to Provoke War With Attacks on US Forces in Iraq – Iran’s Zarif

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon August 14, 2020. Photo: Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday accused Israel of trying to provoke a war by planning attacks on US forces in Iraq.

“New intelligence from Iraq indicate that Israeli agent-provocateurs are plotting attacks against Americans — putting an outgoing (President Donald) Trump in a bind with a fake casus belli (act justifying war),” Zarif said in a tweet.

“Be careful of a trap, @realDonaldTrump. Any fireworks will backfire badly,” Zarif wrote.

