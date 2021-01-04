Iran and Islamic Revolution 101

JNS.org – In early 1979, I was sent to Iran to report on the rebellion then underway. I was woefully ignorant of Iranian history, politics, and theology. But older, more experienced colleagues in the journalistic, diplomatic, and intelligence communities also misunderstood what would become known as the Islamic Revolution.

So, it was with both curiosity and pleasure that I’ve been reading The Last Shah: America, Iran and the Fall of the Pahlavi Dynasty, an enlightening new history by Ray Takeyh, the Hasib J. Sabbagh Senior Fellow for Middle East Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Among the revelations: By the late 1970s, the US intelligence community, and William Sullivan, America’s last ambassador in Tehran, knew full well that Iran was not, as President Carter curiously proclaimed on December 31, 1977, “an island of stability.”

On the contrary, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s government was riddled with corruption and dissent. His health was in decline, along with his popularity. He was “devious and cynical,” writes Takeyh, but, to his credit, would not contemplate a bloody crackdown against his opponents because “he sincerely believed that a monarch should not kill his subjects.”

