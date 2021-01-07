Thursday, January 7th | 24 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Authority Secretly Received Dozens of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From Israel: Report

US Transport Chief, Foreign Policy Advisers Among Resignations After Capitol Violence

‘I Still Owe Israel My Entire Existence:’ Jewish Olympian AJ Edelman on Representing Country, Arab Teammates, Giving Back

Lebanese Outraged By Beirut Tribute to Iranian General Killed in US Airstrike

Top UK Jewish Organization Slams ‘Disturbing’ Letter From Lawyers Attacking IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Antisemitic Symbols and Invective Openly Displayed During Pro-Trump Mob’s Assault on Capitol Hill

UK Article Blaming Israel for Not Vaccinating Palestinians Is ‘Journalistic Crime,’ Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief in Interview

After Covid-19 ‘Apocalypse,’ Popular Israeli Tech Job Board Reveals Surge in Open Positions

Facebook, Instagram to Block Trump’s Account for Rest of His Presidential Term

Oil Touches Fresh 11-Month Highs After US Inventory Fall

January 7, 2021 6:12 pm
0

Palestinian Authority Secretly Received Dozens of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From Israel: Report

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, in Ashdod, Israel January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Palestinian Authority secretly sought and received dozens of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Israel, according to a report from the Kan public broadcast network Wednesday.

The two governments agreed to the transfer at the beginning of this week, the report said, at the PA’s request for doses of the vaccine that could be administered in “special humanitarian cases.” The vaccinations had not yet been used, an unnamed source told the network.

Thursday saw 1,251 new infections and 21 deaths from the coronavirus in the Palestinian territories, Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila told the official Wafa news agency.

Several PA officials denied the news of a secret transfer, and the government has not publicly asked Israel to help procure the transfer. Previously, it has said that the West Bank and Gaza will receive vaccines from the World Health Organization’s Covax program, beginning next month.

Related coverage

January 7, 2021 3:23 pm
0

Top UK Jewish Organization Slams ‘Disturbing’ Letter From Lawyers Attacking IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

The head of a top UK Jewish organization condemned an open letter from a group of lawyers and former judges...

In a tweet Thursday, Jerusalem Post reporter Khaled Abu Toameh cited an unnamed PA source claiming that it had rejected an Israeli offer of vaccine doses.

“Palestinian Authority: We refused to accept 20 doses of vaccine from Israel. The offer was made by unofficial Israeli parties. We are working to obtain vaccines from WHO and companies around the world,” Abu Toameh tweeted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.