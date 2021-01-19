Israeli Actress Shira Haas and Netflix Mini-Series ‘Unorthodox’ Nominated for Critics Choice Awards

Netflix mini-series “Unorthodox” and its Israeli star Shira Haas both garnered nominations for the Critics Choice Awards, it was announced on Monday.

In the category of Best Limited Series, the show, about an ultra-Orthodox woman named Esty who breaks away from Brooklyn’s Hasidic Jewish community, is up against “I May Destroy You,” “Mrs. America,” “Normal People,” “The Plot Against America,” “The Queens Gambit,” “Small Axe,” and “The Undoing.”

Haas was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television alongside Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”), Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”), Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit)” and Tessa Thompson (“Sylvie’s Love”).

The 25-year-old shared the news in an Instagram post and said, “WOW! Thank you @criticschoice for this great honor.”

Related coverage Israeli Chef Assaf Granit’s Restaurant Shabour Awarded Michelin Star i24News - Israeli chef Assaf Granit’s restaurant Shabour, located in Paris, was awarded its first Michelin star on Monday. The Michelin...

Haas also received an Emmy nomination last year for her role in “Unorthodox.”

Last week, she talked about her “very challenging but also very empowering” head-shaving scene in the Netflix show at the InFocus: Israeli Cinema virtual film festival, in which she appeared via Zoom on a panel discussion with Israeli filmmakers. Haas, who also stars in the Israeli television series “Shtisel” and Israel’s Oscar submission “Asia,” recalled, “It was on the first shooting day. I had such long hair then. One heck of a welcome.”

“It’s such an important scene and a very symbolic one,” she added. “It’s a story about a woman who’s finding her voice, and in that scene, she’s literally finding it. It was [filmed] live and there were a lot of people and cameras. I was really nervous about singing in front of everyone and messing up. I felt a lot of responsibility to do it right.”

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. It was air that same day on The CW.