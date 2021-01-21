Thursday, January 21st | 9 Shevat 5781

British Regulator Gives Clean Bill of Health to Islamic Charity Accused of Antisemitism by US State Department

by Algemeiner Staff

The logo of Muslim aid organization Islamic Relief Worldwide.

One day after the US State Department severed all links with Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) charity over antisemitism charges against the entity, the main body regulating charities in the United Kingdom has declared itself satisfied with IRW’s response to the controversy.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Charity Commission for England and Wales praised “IRW’s swift action in light of the comments and significant improvements had been made to the recruitment and oversight of trustees and senior staff at the charity.”

The entire board of the UK-based charity stepped down in Aug. 2020 after it emerged that the man drafted in to replace a trustee who made antisemitic comments online had himself posted offensive comments on Facebook.

IRW acknowledged that the posts made by Almoutaz Tayara were “offensive and unacceptable, and in no way reflect the views and core values of the organization.”

The posts included racist and degrading references to Jews as the “descendants of pigs and monkeys” along with fulsome praise for Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist organization pledged to Israel’s destruction.

According to a report in Third Sector, a UK website reporting on the non-profit sector, IRW is requesting a meeting with officials of the new Biden Administration in the US to review the State Department’s severing of ties — a decision made by then-President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism.

“We are disappointed that in the final hours of [the Trump] Administration, the State Department took the decision to attack Islamic Relief without engaging with us,” a spokesperson for the charity said. “We have requested a meeting with the Biden administration to clarify the situation.”

