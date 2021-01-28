Thursday, January 28th | 16 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Chief’s Message to Biden: If Necessary, Israel Will Act Alone

Former ADL Chief Foxman Criticizes ‘Hyped’ Polish-Language Edition of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

Work by Israel’s Most Acclaimed Playwright to Be Adapted Into English-Language Feature Film

NBC, Mother Jones Articles on AIPAC Donations by Jewish Cybersecurity Official Spread ‘Dual Loyalty’ Canard, Say Jewish Groups

Jewish Boy Attacked by Assailant in Belgian City of Antwerp Days After Mayor’s Warning of ‘Wave of Antisemitism:’ Report

Netanyahu Reaffirms Israel Will Not Allow Iran to Acquire Nuclear Weapon Following IDF Chief of Staff’s Warning

Montreal Borough Votes to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Wake of Synagogue Vandalism

Condemnations Pour in After Pakistani Court Orders Release of Killer of Slain Journalist Daniel Pearl

US Charges UK National With Bribery Scheme to Obtain Iraq Contracts

In Locked-Down Lebanon, Tripoli Protester Killed in Night of Unrest

January 28, 2021 4:08 pm
0

Jewish Boy Attacked by Assailant in Belgian City of Antwerp Days After Mayor’s Warning of ‘Wave of Antisemitism:’ Report

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Orthodox Jewish man is seen in the city of Antwerp, Belgium. Photo: Reuters/Belga Photo Dirk Waem

Police in the Belgian city of Antwerp reportedly arrested a man on Wednesday night for physically assaulting a 13-year-old Haredi Jewish boy outside his home.

The assailant approached the boy on the corner of the Belgiëlei and Haringrodestraat streets in Antwerp, the Orthodox journal Hamodia reported. The paper said that the boy screamed when the assailant grabbed him by the throat, causing his father to immediately rush outside.

The attacker then turned his attention to the boy’s father, grabbing him by his peyos and pulling him down to the ground. At that point, members of the Antwerp Shmira  Jewish community response team “engaged the attacker and neutralized him, restraining him until police arrived,” Hamodia said.

The attack came two days after Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever asserted that the city’s large orthodox Jewish community risked a “wave of antisemitism” because of the alleged non-compliance with COVID-19 social distancing and testing requirements by many of its members.

Related coverage

January 28, 2021 6:10 pm
0

Former ADL Chief Foxman Criticizes ‘Hyped’ Polish-Language Edition of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

The recent publication of a new Polish-language edition of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" was sharply criticized by a prominent US...

De Wever’s remark caused offense to some in the Jewish community, who charged the mayor with singling out Jews alone.

“As a member of the community, I can no longer remain silent and am writing this letter to you,” Simon Stern — a member of the Antwerp community — declared in an open letter to De Wever.

“Our community is on average no less compliant with the measures than the rest of the population,” Stern pointed out.

Stern argued that De Wever’s references to “Jewish schools” and the city’s “Jewish quarter” were simply fueling the coronavirus-related antisemitism that has surfaced in Belgium and other European nations.

“Instead of participating in it yourself, you should condemn it decisively,” Stern told De Wever. “And you should certainly not blame the community for antisemitism. You are a wise politician and we expect better from you.”

On Wednesday, De Wever was photographed at a COVID-19 testing center alongside Chief Rabbi Aron Schiff of Machsike Hadass, the umbrella organization representing Antwerp’s Orthodox Jews. Their joint appearance followed De Wever’s criticism of the Jewish community for allegedly not responding to a mailed call to 6,500 residents of Antwerp’s Jewish quarter to test for the virus over the weekend.

After being tested himself, Rabbi Schiff told journalists that “the health of the people always comes first.”

“Even on the Sabbath, the day of rest, you have to save a human life if the need arises,” Schiff said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.