Israeli Archeologists Unearth Valued Purple Dye From Period of Kings David and Solomon

In a remarkable discovery by Israeli archeologists this week, a valuable purple dye dating back to the Davidian period of ancient Israel was found on a piece of fabric during excavations at a site in Timna, about 137 miles south of Jerusalem.

The dye is mentioned in Biblical verses that mention the pomp and style in the courts of King David — who reigned during approximately 1000 BCE — and his son King Solomon, who built the First Temple in Jerusalem.

A passage from the Song of Songs (3:9-10) reads: “King Solomon made for himself the carriage; he made it of wood from Lebanon. Its posts he made of silver, its base of gold. Its seat was upholstered with purple, its interior inlaid with love.”

Israel Antiquities Authority expert Dr. Naama Sukenik called it a “very exciting and important discovery”.

“In antiquity, purple attire was associated with the nobility, with priests, and of course with royalty,” Sukenik told the BBC.