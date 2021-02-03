Wednesday, February 3rd | 21 Shevat 5781

Biden Administration Confirms Will Look to Resume Aid to Palestinians ‘Very Quickly’

February 3, 2021 9:47 am
Biden Administration Confirms Will Look to Resume Aid to Palestinians 'Very Quickly'

avatar by i24 News

(L-R) US Vice President Joe Biden, Deputy National Security Adviser Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Susan Rice and Secretary of State John Kerry listen as President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki address reporters, in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, DC, Nov. 1, 2013. Photo: Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / File.

i24 News – US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday evening confirmed Washington’s intent to restore humanitarian aid “very quickly” to the Palestinians.

“The suspension of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people has not led to political progress,” Price said in a statement, referring to the previous administration, “nor has it made it possible to obtain concessions from the Palestinian leadership.”

“It only harmed innocent Palestinians,” the official added.

“The United States will resume its leadership in the humanitarian field and call on the international community to fulfill its humanitarian obligations, including towards the Palestinian people,” Price stressed.

The State Department spokesman also said Washington would continue to “encourage other countries to normalize their diplomatic relations” with the Jewish state — a policy instituted by former President Donald Trump and established in the landmark Abraham Accords.

However, any normalization agreement, such as those signed with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, cannot “replace” the peace process with the Palestinians, he stressed.

