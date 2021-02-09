Tuesday, February 9th | 27 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police Investigate Defacing of Synagogue in Spokane, Washington With Antisemitic Daubings

Turkey: Antisemitism Was Widespread in 2020

Student Union at London University Slammed for Holding Vote Against IHRA Antisemitism Definition on Eve of Holocaust Memorial Day

Can Faith Help Us Stop Hating Our Neighbors?

‘Poland Cannot Hide The Truth:’ Anger Among Jewish Leaders as Warsaw Court Orders Holocaust Scholars to Apologize for Alleged Libel

Iran’s Spy Chief Says Tehran Could Seek Nuclear Arms If ‘Cornered’ by West

Activist Marc Lamont Hill Says Black Lives Matter Supports the ‘Dismantling of the Zionist Project’

Former NBA Star Amare Stoudemire Talks to Yeshiva University Students About Judaism and Playing in Israel

Annual IDF Intelligence Assessment Says Iran Two Years From a Nuclear Weapon, Hezbollah Still Wants Revenge

An Arrest in the US Shows Iran’s Influence in the West

February 9, 2021 10:39 am
0

Five Killed in Kabul as Attacks Increasingly Target Civilians

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The street scene in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Five government employees were killed in two separate attacks in Afghanistan’s capital on Tuesday, officials said, the latest in a series in which civilians have been targeted.

Unknown gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying employees of a provincial rural economic development department in southern Kabul, killing four people.

The head of the department was among those killed as they headed back to the central province of Maidan Wardak where their department was based, a spokesman for the national rural rehabilitation department said.

A foreign affairs ministry vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in eastern Kabul, killing the driver, the ministry said in a statement.

Related coverage

February 9, 2021 11:10 am
0

Iran Says Armed Forces Member Involved in Nuclear Chief’s Assassination

i24 News - Iran suspects that an armed forces serviceman was involved in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's nuclear...

Almost daily deadly attacks with small, magnetic bombs attached to the undercarriages of vehicles, roadside explosive devices and shootings are unnerving Afghan officials, activists and journalists.

The attacks are concentrated in urban centers and come as protracted peace talks take place in Doha between Taliban militants, fighting since 2001 to regain power, and Afghan government officials.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters in a text message that Tuesday’s attacks “had nothing to do with us.”

A number of Western embassies recently said in a statement, before Tuesday’s bloodshed, that the Taliban were responsible for “the majority of this targeted violence.”

US President Joe Biden’s administration is reviewing how to handle the peace process, including a troop withdrawal agreement Washington signed with the Taliban under previous President Donald Trump.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.