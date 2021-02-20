Saturday, February 20th | 8 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Arabia to Invest More Than $20 Billion in its Military Industry Over Next Decade

COVID Infections Dropped 95.8% After Both Pfizer Shots: Israeli Health Ministry

Judoka Who Fled Iran Over Israeli Matchup Wins Silver in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

World Bank Pushing for Standard Vaccine Contracts, More Disclosure From Makers

Exclusive: IAEA Found Uranium Traces at Two Sites Iran Barred it From

NGO Head Blames US for Anti-Israel Bias at UN Human Rights Council

Police in Spokane, Washington Arrest White Power Activist for Swastika Vandalism at Synagogue

Pfizer CEO Recounts Family’s Miraculous Story of Survival in Wartime Greece

Arab Nurse Recites ‘Shema Yisrael’ Prayer for Jewish Patient Before He Dies of COVID-19

German Jews Angry at Prosecutor’s Decision Not to Charge Hamburg Synagogue Attacker Because of ‘Mental Illness’

February 20, 2021 3:08 pm
0

COVID Infections Dropped 95.8% After Both Pfizer Shots: Israeli Health Ministry

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as part of a Tel Aviv municipality initiative offering a free drink at a bar to residents getting the shot, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 18, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo

The rate of COVID-19 infections dropped 95.8% among people who received both shots of Pfizer’s vaccine, Israel’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The vaccine was also 98% effective in preventing infections that caused fever or breathing problems and 98.9% effective in preventing hospitalizations and death, the ministry said.

The findings were based on data collected nationally through Feb. 13 from Israelis who had received their second shot at least two weeks previously. According to the Health Ministry’s website, about 1.7 million people had been administered a second shot by Jan. 30, making them eligible to be included.

Previous reports from individual health care providers also showed positive results, spurring Israel to remove restrictions on the economy after weeks of lockdown. On Sunday, schools and many stores will be allowed to reopen.

The Health Ministry has also rolled out a “Green Pass” app, linked to personal medical files, which people who have been fully inoculated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19 can show to stay at hotels or attend cultural or sporting events.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.