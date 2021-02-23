Tuesday, February 23rd | 11 Adar 5781

February 23, 2021 10:28 am
0

Israel, Germany Ink Deal to Equip Leopard 2 Tanks With Israeli Protection Systems

avatar by JNS.org

IDF soldiers speak next to a line of tanks in an open area near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, Oct. 18, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israel and Germany have signed an agreement to supply the latter’s fleet of Leopard 2 tanks with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ TROPHY active protection system (APS), the Israeli Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The agreement includes the provision of systems for a company of tanks, interceptors and spare parts, as well as operational and technical training, according to the ministry. The systems will be delivered over the next several years.

The TROPHY APS (called “me’il ruach,” or “windbreaker,” in Hebrew) was designed to protect armored vehicles from anti-tank missiles and rocket fire. It was declared operational in 2009 and has since been integrated into Israel’s Merkava III and IV tanks and Namer armored personnel carrier (APC). Its capabilities have been extensively battle-tested, having logged more than 500,000 operational hours, according to Rafael. The system is also fielded by the US Abrams M1A1/A2 tank, and has been tested on Stryker APCs.

“Germany’s expression of confidence in an Israeli system emphasizes the important relationship and close cooperation between our countries, and highlights the strength of Israel’s industries,” said Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

