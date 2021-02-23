President and Jewish Community at Pennsylvania College Condemn ‘Hateful’ Antisemitic Video Involving Student

The president and Jewish center at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania spoke out against an antisemitic video that surfaced in the community, Fox43 reported Tuesday.

“Earlier today, we were made aware of a hateful video that appeared to involve a Dickinson student. This video is not only harmful to our campus community but is an anti-Semitic act. Any act of bias undermines our Dickinson values,” said Dickinson President Margee Ensign and Vice President George Stroud, in a statement.

“As soon as we learned about this video, we took immediate action,” they continued. “The Bias Education Response Team (BERT) met and George Stroud, vice president of student life and dean of students, has reached out to the individual we believe to be involved. The college will be thoroughly investigating this matter and taking appropriate action in accordance with our policies and procedures.”

Details of the nature of the video were not immediately clear. In a statement, Rabbi Marley Weiner — director of the Asbell Center for Jewish Life — said that “a video with antisemitic content” had surfaced Friday at Dickinson, a private liberal arts school with 2,345 undergraduates.

“Too often, acts of bigotry are couched as humorous, as ‘just jokes’ or as ‘satire,’ but the effect is clear to those affected and always very serious. These statements are meant to intimidate, and often cause anxiety and fear. At a time when antisemitic incidents in the United States are at their highest point since 1979, and antisemitic assaults and murders are at an all-time high, we cannot afford to take any incident of bias lightly,” she continued.

The college’s statement also pointed to increased incidents of antisemitism on campuses in recent years, as reported by Hillel International.