Tuesday, March 2nd | 18 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Not Vaccinated:’ French COVID-19 Demonstration Draws Ire for Appropriation of Holocaust Symbol

Far-Left Jewish Group IfNotNow Holds Rally Against Biden Course on Antisemitism, Claims It ‘Won’t Keep Us Safe’

‘I’ve Lost Count,’ Says Owner of Amsterdam Kosher Restaurant After Latest Antisemitic Vandalism

‘Nurses’ and the Danger of Mainstreaming Antisemitism

New York Dems’ BDS Debate Shows the Power of the Woke Left

The Senate’s Role in Military and International Affairs

US Blacklists Two Leaders of Yemen’s Houthi Movement

‘We Are Changing the World,’ Netanyahu Tells UAE’s First Envoy to Jewish State

BBC Panel Debate on Whether Jews Are an ‘Ethnic Minority’ Draws Outrage From British Jews

How to Fight the Culture Wars

March 2, 2021 1:02 pm
0

Celebs Save Purim With Slapstick Spiel to Benefit Charity

avatar by Alan Zeitlin

Opinion

Bari Weiss on “The View.” Photo: Screenshot.

Purim is the time when Jews like to party. But with more than 500,000 Americans dead from COVID-19, great economic loss, and social restrictions, it was clear the holiday would be different this year. But there was still a reason to smile, thanks to a group of Jewish celebrities who participated in a Purim Spiel to benefit the Met Council, which raises money for the hungry and poor in New York City, and was using funds raised from this event for COVID relief.

It was notable that the great comic Elon Gold participated, despite previously sitting shiva after losing his brother Ari — a noted LGBTQ icon — to leukemia at the age of 47. Gold played the narrator. He was hilarious, and also was the executive producer of the show.

Though he screamed a bit too much, Jeff Garlin of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “The Goldbergs” fame wore a Cubs jersey and made for a decent King Achashverosh. As Haman, Bob Saget, of “Full House” lore, came out swinging with a joke that was below the belt. Saget was grumpy, which worked for the role.

But comedian Howie Mandel showed his true talent, taking the role of Mordechai very seriously. Mandel’s best line was when he had to tell Queen Esther (Bari Weiss) to hide her Jewishness when she went to meet the king.

Related coverage

March 2, 2021 2:52 pm
0

‘Nurses’ and the Danger of Mainstreaming Antisemitism

Hardly a day passes without reading of someone, somewhere uttering an antisemitic trope. That part is not new; for millennia,...

He also told her to keep her eyes peeled for antisemitism. Weiss, who writes about modern antisemitism, previously worked at The New York Times, and resigned from one of the most coveted jobs in all of journalism in part because staffers mocked and attacked her for being pro-Jewish and pro-Israel.

Though she was the only non-entertainer of the bunch, Weiss held her own, and it was enjoyable to watch her give and take with Mandel. Jeff Ross, a comedian and roastmaster extraordinaire, brought some great laughs to the cold table reading, as did comedy legend Judy Gold, who played Queen Vashti.

Comedian Russell Peters traversed in some dangerous waters, saying Jews are good in business, but not for business. Comedian Eli Leonard and social media stars Montana Tucker and Violet Benson also participated.

Robert Smigel was hilarious, as was comedienne and author of “Girl With No Job” Claudia Oshry, who proudly announced that she went to yeshiva. Susie Essman from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” came on at the end for a funny rant that was kosher (no cursing), and had perfect timing.

To watch the event, go to https://www.purimfunnystory.com/

The author is a writer and educator in New York.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.