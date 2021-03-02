Far-Left Jewish Group IfNotNow Holds Rally Against Biden Course on Antisemitism, Claims It ‘Won’t Keep Us Safe’

The far-left Jewish group IfNotNow held a small protest Tuesday near the US Capitol to call for a “new approach” from the Biden Administration on antisemitism, condemning its embrace of the leading definition of hatred against Jews.

“@JoeBiden has a choice: appoint a Special Envoy who will fight white supremacy to keep our community safe or one who continues the Trump administration’s strategy of using the role to attack progressive activists and Palestinian allies,” the group tweeted.

In a letter to the American Zionist Movement reported on Monday by Jewish Insider, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Administration “enthusiastically embraces” the International Holocaust Remembrance Association working definition of antisemitism. Blinken specified that this included the IHRA’s list of examples, which counts “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination.”

“Its focus on criticism of Israeli policies does not make Jews or our allies any safer,” the group tweeted about the definition. “Unfortunately, this letter from @SecBlinken is the clearest sign yet that the Biden admin is taking the same old approach to fighting antisemitism that failed under Trump.”

Democratic Majority for Israel, an advocacy group that calls itself “the voice of pro-Israel Democrats,” said on Twitter that IfNotNow “hates Biden, embraces antisemitism & has little integrity.”

What’s wrong with this pic from @IfNotNowOrg?

1. INN bragged about attacking/shutting down Biden campaign HQ

2. INN excuses antisemitism, defends vandalizing synagogues

3. Dishonesty is 1 of INN‘s core tactics IOW INN hates Biden, embraces antisemitism & has little integrity pic.twitter.com/7inAYbzoQA — Democratic Majority for Israel (@DemMaj4Israel) March 2, 2021

In Feb. 2020, during the US presidential campaign, members of IfNotNow were arrested for blockading then-candidate Joe Biden’s Philadelphia headquarters. In August 2020, the group walked back its condemnation over the vandalism of a synagogue in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying that its phrasing had distracted from protests against police violence.