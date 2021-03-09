Tuesday, March 9th | 25 Adar 5781

March 9, 2021 2:54 pm
0

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Urges Stevie Wonder to Turn Down Israel’s Wolf Prize

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Roger Waters. Photo: Jethro via Wikimedia Commons.

Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters asked legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder on Monday night to reject Israel’s prestigious Wolf Prize, which he was awarded last month.

In a video posted on Facebook, a rambling Waters — who has long been criticized by Jewish groups for his anti-Israel activism and support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement — urged Wonder to turn down the award. The Wolf Prize was given to the “Superstition” singer for “his tremendous contribution to music and society enriching the lives of entire generations of music lovers.”

“This is an apartheid regime. This is Israel. You will be whitewashing them beyond all belief if you accept the prize,” Waters said to Wonder, before adding, “I’m going to stop rambling. It’s kind of late at night and I’ve had nearly a whole glass of wine, so I’m not making much sense … I have huge respect for you, so hear my plea.”

Waters also claimed in the video that he was among those who successfully pressured Wonder in 2012 to cancel a performance at a fundraiser for the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces.

Wonder, 70, is the second Black recipient to receive the Wolf Prize in the music field, following opera singer Jessye Norman. He shares the 2021 award with Austrian composer Olga Neuwirth.

