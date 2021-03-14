Sunday, March 14th | 1 Nisan 5781

March 14, 2021 9:24 am
0

San Diego State University Reacts to Swastikas Found on Student Housing

avatar by JNS.org

San Diego State University. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Officials at the San Diego State University are expressing their solidarity with the school’s Jewish community after reports that swastikas were painted on a student housing building.

“Speech and use of symbols that are antisemitic or encourages hatred of a particular group are reprehensible and counter to the environment we support at SDSU,” said school officials in a statement on Thursday. “Such base acts are full of cowardice. Antisemitism and other hate-motivated actions have no place at or near or home at SDSU, or anywhere.”

The statement was signed by J. Luke Wood, vice president of student affairs and campus diversity; Jessica Nare, assistant vice president for community and belonging; and Christian J. Holt, Associated Students president.

The Daily Aztec, a university newspaper, reported that the swastikas were found on South Campus Plaza North Tower and that university police were investigating. According to information on the school’s website, the building has retail outlets on the bottom floors with student housing above.

“Acts of hate like this are disgraceful and cowardly; that swastikas vandalized a home of Jewish students is especially reprehensible. This demonstration of hate, bigotry and intolerance will not be tolerated,” SDSU’s Jewish leaders wrote in a joint statement. “We stand in solidarity with our Jewish students and the entire Jewish community, and will continue to strive for a more inclusive and positive climate for all SDSU students.”

It was signed by Karen Parry, executive director of Hillel of San Diego; Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah, director of Chabad-Jewish Student Life of San Diego; Ofek Suchard, president of Alpha Epsilon Pi; and Lee Abed, Jewish campus leader.

According to Hillel International’s College Guide, SDSU has approximately 30,000 undergraduate students with the Jewish student population ranging from 850 to 1,000.

