San Diego State University Reacts to Swastikas Found on Student Housing

JNS.org – Officials at the San Diego State University are expressing their solidarity with the school’s Jewish community after reports that swastikas were painted on a student housing building.

“Speech and use of symbols that are antisemitic or encourages hatred of a particular group are reprehensible and counter to the environment we support at SDSU,” said school officials in a statement on Thursday. “Such base acts are full of cowardice. Antisemitism and other hate-motivated actions have no place at or near or home at SDSU, or anywhere.”

The statement was signed by J. Luke Wood, vice president of student affairs and campus diversity; Jessica Nare, assistant vice president for community and belonging; and Christian J. Holt, Associated Students president.