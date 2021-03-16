As Elections Approach, We Must Recognize the Strength and Robustness of the Likud Movement

“They would accept Zionism only when they found themselves up against an ‘iron wall.’” — Ze’ev Jabotinsky

An early founder of the revisionist movement, and famously quoted on the importance of building an “iron wall” to preserve the Jewish state, Ze’ev Jabotinsky has had a lasting influence on many in Israeli society. The Likud movement, particularly, continues to proudly preserve Jabotinksy’s legacy, and has established an “iron wall” economically, in defense, in social affairs, and in foreign affairs.

This month, the Likud has more reason than usual to communicate Jabotinsky’s values, as election fatigue sears through Israel, and the country prepares to hold its fourth elections in two years on March 23, 2021.

These elections come at a time of heightened tensions domestically, as a result of the coronavirus-caused havoc in Israel and worldwide — and also undoubtedly due to the prior three rounds of elections that Israelis have already endured. The public will need to be galvanized once more to head back to the polls, and cast their ballot for one of the rotating roulette of parties in Israel’s ever-changing political landscape.

We hope this time will be the last time, at least for the next few years — perhaps more so because this election stands out from the last three.

Israel’s population has witnessed the inefficiency and incoherency of the ill-fitting Likud/Blue and White government, which has all but fallen apart. Some of the leftist parties — such as Meretz, Labor, and the recently formed Blue and White — may disappear entirely from the political map. Indications are that the majority of the Knesset representatives will be from the conservative or center-right camps. However, there is a fear that if the Likud does not garner the anticipated support from the Israeli public, the new prime minister will arise from the center-left.

The electoral topics of security and stability are top priorities across the spectrum as we manage the threat of COVID-19. In fact, it is as a result of Israel’s rapid response to COVID, its swift shut down at the start of the pandemic, and its high-speed national vaccination roll-out, that Israel has been lauded as the country to follow, with many world leaders watching Israel closely in anticipation, and with admiration.

Israel was the first country in the world to commence the mammoth task of vaccinating its country’s entire population. This program, accelerated by the Chairman of the Likud, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was also the first leader in the world to be vaccinated from the virus, has meant that Israel has to date inoculated more than 50% of its citizens with the first dose, and over 40% with both doses.

The studies by Israel’s health providers clearly indicate that the vaccine is working as forecast, and provides high protection against the illness. As a result, Israel will soon be able to boast another first — commencement of the rapid reopening of its economy, and travel and tourism industry, and the long-awaited emergence from the unsparing devastation of COVID.

The elected officials of the Likud have not only exhibited their ability to guide the country through one of the worst crises the world has known, but have also demonstrated their foresight — and thus clearly signaled that they should continue to lead Israel beyond the pandemic. Their execution of the Likud’s vision resulted in prudent policies, which have ensured that notwithstanding the COVID pandemic, Israel’s economy is robust and will therefore be able to make a substantially easier bounceback than what many other countries may face.

Despite the intense efforts of tackling the pandemic head-on, the Likud movement has also paid special attention to the challenges and opportunities of Israel’s foreign affairs.

For many years now, the Likud has propagated peace for peace agreements rather than peace for land ones. This materialized towards the end of 2020, when — for the first time in over a quarter of a century — we demonstrated what real leadership can accomplish. We observed the historic signing of the Abraham Accords in collaboration with the US, where Prime Minister Netanyahu formally normalized relations with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco, and signed a declaration of intent with Sudan. These agreements have brought about untold cooperations and collaborations within the region. Most importantly, they have opened hearts and brought warmth and friendship to a previously frosty climate, along with the promise of strengthened security, peace, and stability.

The accords were also signed with the clear intent to combat the biggest threat to the Middle East region — the fanatical Iranian regime. For the last two years in particular, the Likud movement has sent a clear message that it stood in distinct opposition to the Iran nuclear deal. The prime minister labeled it a “bad deal,” and revealed to the world the stolen archives from Tehran, and the blatant deception of the ayatollahs and their race to reach nuclear capabilities. This issue is one which Israel cannot brush aside, because it threatens our very existence. It is this looming challenge in particular that requires strong, skilled leadership, and the ability to confront those who oppose Israel’s core interests.

One must also recognize the robustness of the Likud, in contrast to many other parties on Israel’s playing fields. It is the only movement that represents the diverse Israeli population, made up of both religious and secular citizens. Most recently, and even more surprisingly, Bedouin and Arab citizens have come out in public favor of Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Likud. Tired of not being able to make change through their traditional parties, they have welcomed the Likud’s outreach campaign and plan on showing their support at the polls for a party where they might finally hold some sway and be able to make meaningful change. This strengthens the Likud, as it provides the governing body with a true, real-time understanding of the needs of Israel’s entire population.

As Chairman of the World Likud, I must also emphasize that the Likud is a movement that reaches out to Jews from across the globe, and connects the Jews in Israel to those abroad. I see our communities as strongly intertwined, with the bonds that unite us far greater and weightier than any that may divide us. Antisemitism around the world has recently intensified, and the Likud’s growing global movement will work hard to ensure that governments recognize and combat this spread. Israel wants to face these, and other future challenges united with the international community.

Politics aside, we must call a spade a spade. When it comes to the Likud movement in Israel, the facts speak for themselves and cannot be denied. The Likud has been implementing its values and ideas for the last decade, and has done more to progress Israel’s position domestically and on the world stage than any other party. The Likud’s officials have successfully begun extricating us from the tangles of COVID, always with a view to the future, and the Likud is honored to be the leading movement for all Israel’s citizens, as well as for all Jewish communities around the world. The advantages and accomplishments of the Likud movement are undeniable. The Likud is in the best possible position to navigate Israel through the turbulent political waters of the foreseeable future.

Ambassador Danny Danon served as Israel’s 17th Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Minister of Science and Technology, and Deputy Minister of Defense. He is currently Chairman of the World Likud.