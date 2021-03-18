Meghan McCain: Antisemitism Is the ‘Last Form of Passable Bigotry in America’

Co-host of “The View” Meghan McCain argued on Wednesday morning that antisemitism appeared more likely to be forgiven than “racism of any other form.”

McCain, daughter of former US senator John McCain, was responding to a televised interview on Tuesday with media personality Nick Cannon, who addressed antisemitic comments he made last year. The host of “The Masked Singer” talked on ABC‘s “Soul of a Nation” about doing teshuvah, or repentance, for his past behavior.

While McCain admitted that Cannon is “clearly doing real work with Jewish leaders and trying to atone,” she said that “my concern is, for some reason, antisemitism is something we let people forgive a lot easier than any other forms of bigotry and racism.”