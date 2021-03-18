Meghan McCain: Antisemitism Is the ‘Last Form of Passable Bigotry in America’
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Co-host of “The View” Meghan McCain argued on Wednesday morning that antisemitism appeared more likely to be forgiven than “racism of any other form.”
McCain, daughter of former US senator John McCain, was responding to a televised interview on Tuesday with media personality Nick Cannon, who addressed antisemitic comments he made last year. The host of “The Masked Singer” talked on ABC‘s “Soul of a Nation” about doing teshuvah, or repentance, for his past behavior.
While McCain admitted that Cannon is “clearly doing real work with Jewish leaders and trying to atone,” she said that “my concern is, for some reason, antisemitism is something we let people forgive a lot easier than any other forms of bigotry and racism.”
“I find that people who say antisemitic things are forgiven a lot easier than anything else. And I think that’s something we really need to examine as a society,” she added. “I think that antisemitism is still sort of the last form of passable bigotry in America. This isn’t just about Nick Cannon. It’s why we, as Americans, seem to find more forgiveness in our heart for antisemitism than we do of racism of any other kind.”
She noted that “we’re having conversations about canceling Dr. Seuss” over racist and stereotypical portrayals of Asian people, but that there was less discussion over works featuring “deeply antisemitic characters,” such as Oliver Twist and The Merchant of Venice.
“The View” co-host Joy Behar applauded Cannon’s efforts to atone for his antisemitic remarks. She said, “He sounds like he’s working on himself, and he’s trying to do better, I appreciate that very much … I like that he’s having meetings with rabbis, et cetera, and they’re coming together and really talking about this.”
In an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class,” Cannon said Black people are the “true Hebrews” and could not be antisemitic because they are “Semitic people.” He shared antisemitic conspiracy theories, slammed Jews for criticizing Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and questioned the “birthright” of Jewish people.
He said in the ABC interview Tuesday, “I’m not seeking forgiveness, I’m seeking for-growth. I’ve always said that apologies are empty … I’m on this journey of atonement because it’s the right thing to do.”