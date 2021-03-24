IDF Hits Hamas Positions in Gaza in Response to Rocket Fired at Beersheva
by Israel Hayom / JNS.org
JNS.org – Israeli aircraft struck several Hamas military installations in the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday morning, hours after Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket at Beersheva in an apparent attempt to disrupt Israel’s general election. There were no reports of casualties.
“Fighter jets and attack helicopters targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military outpost belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. The attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from Gaza into Israeli territory,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.
The IDF earlier said that the rocket had not been aimed at a residential area and thus no specific alert to take shelter was issued.
Despite this, Netanyahu’s security detail evacuated him to a secure area as soon as the launch was identified.