Wednesday, March 24th | 11 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fact Check: Did Israeli Soldiers Arrest Palestinian Youths for ‘Picking Flowers’?

Politico Lobs Softballs in Interview With Iran’s Foreign Minister

Israeli Experts, Ex-Officials Assess Shifting Election Math, Urge Avoiding New Elections

The Desperately Needed Revolution Within the IDF

Pangea to Help Israeli Companies Find Covid Vaccine ‘Green Pass’ Forgers

Lieberman Conceives Plan for Anti-Netanyahu Bloc: Report

Massachusetts High School Football Team Used Antisemitic Language in Play-Call System

‘Shtisel’ Receives a Record 16 Israeli TV Academy Awards Nominations

The Seder and the Stories We Retell

An Open Letter to Tom Friedman From the UAE

March 24, 2021 9:15 am
0

IDF Hits Hamas Positions in Gaza in Response to Rocket Fired at Beersheva

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Smoke trails from rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza City, Feb. 24, 2020. Photo by Ail Ahmed / Flash90.

JNS.org – Israeli aircraft struck several Hamas military installations in the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday morning, hours after Palestinian terrorists fired a rocket at Beersheva in an apparent attempt to disrupt Israel’s general election. There were no reports of casualties.

“Fighter jets and attack helicopters targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military outpost belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. The attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from Gaza into Israeli territory,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

The rocket was launched just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hitting the campaign trail in the city.
The army added that it holds Hamas responsible for what happens in Gaza and that the terror group would “bear the consequences of terrorist acts against Israeli citizens.”

The IDF earlier said that the rocket had not been aimed at a residential area and thus no specific alert to take shelter was issued.

Despite this, Netanyahu’s security detail evacuated him to a secure area as soon as the launch was identified.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.