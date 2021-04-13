Israeli Leaders Send Ramadan Greetings to Muslim World on Eve of Memorial Day

Israeli officials sent out greetings for a “Ramadan Kareem” to the country’s Muslim citizens and others around the world on Tuesday, the first day of the holiest month of the Islamic calendar, which coincided with the eve of Yom HaZikaron, the Memorial Day for Israel’s fallen soldiers and terror victims.

“This is the second year that the holy month of Ramadan is celebrated under the shadow of the coronavirus. However, unlike last year, this year we are already seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Most of us are vaccinated and we have overcome this crisis together,” Netanyahu said in a video message on Twitter. “This year the mosques will be open even as there are still some restrictions. The Ramadan holiday represents many values such as the importance of the family and doing good deeds which are shared by all of Israel’s citizens, whether they are Jews, Muslims, Druze or Christians.”

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi wished “a blessed Ramadan to Muslim citizens in Israel and to Muslims all over the world,” on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Al Khaja — the UAE’s first Ambassador to Israel, following the two countries’ agreement to normalize relations — said, “on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan, I wish all Muslims in Israel and around the world, Ramadan Kareem,” and tweeted photos of the Hassan Beck Mosque in Tel Aviv.

On the Occasion of Holy Month of Ramadan, I wish all Muslims in Israel and around the world, Ramadan Kareem — Mohamed Al Khaja, UAE's first Ambassador to Israel

Monday evening began a month of fasting and prayer for Muslims, which will culminate in the three-day holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Oded Joseph, Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, and Seychelles, tweeted, “my warmest wishes to our Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. May Allah grant you strengthen and peace as you seek Him.”

Zehavit Ben Hillel, Ambassador of Israel to Uzbekistan said he “sincerely congratulates all Muslims in Uzbekistan on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. We wish you and your family good health and stability.”