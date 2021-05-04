Tuesday, May 4th | 23 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amid Backlash, Pomona Student Government ‘Tables’ BDS Resolution to Strip Funds From Jewish Groups That Refuse Israel Boycott

Jewish Groups Applaud US Decision to Stay Away From ‘Anti-Israel’ Durban IV Events in September

Children of Polish WW2 Hero Capt. Witold Pilecki Condemn Appointment of Hardline Nationalist to Auschwitz Museum Council

British Soccer Clubs and Players Lead Social Media Boycott to Stop Online Abuse

Israeli NGO Brings Emergency Medical Support to Rural India in Fight Against ‘Overwhelming’ COVID-19 Crisis

Seattle Police Investigating After Man Seen Making Nazi Salute and Death Threats Outside Jewish Home

How to Keep Zionism Alive for Generation Z

Stop Justifying the Deaths of the Meron 45

Sholem Aleichem and Stolen Dreams

White Supremacist Killer of Three in 2014 Attack on Kansas Jewish Sites Dies in Prison

May 4, 2021 2:12 pm
0

Seattle Police Investigating After Man Seen Making Nazi Salute and Death Threats Outside Jewish Home

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The suspect in an antisemitic incident against a Jewish home in Seattle is seen in a security camera video. Photo: screenshot.

A man approached a Jewish family’s house in Seattle and made threatening antisemitic gestures, followed by death threats, prompting a police investigation.

Local NBC affiliate Channel 5 reported Monday that the house in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle had a mezuzah on the door and was therefore identifiable as a Jewish home.

The homeowner — whose name was withheld for security reasons — said she saw a man walk by the house and make the Nazi salute.

The man returned a few moments later wearing a mask. He stood below the window to the room occupied by the daughter of the house and shouted that he would kill her parents and kidnap her.

“There has been in the past artwork up in my daughter’s window, girl scouts things up,” the homeowner said. “There wasn’t that night, which means he had seen our home before and was revisiting it, which is terrifying.”

“My entire life is affected by what antisemitism can do, and this is the most overt incident I’ve ever experienced, and I’m scared,” the homeowner added.

Seattle police are asking for help in identifying the suspect, who was caught on video by the house’s security camera.

Watch the security camera video below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.