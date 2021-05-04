Seattle Police Investigating After Man Seen Making Nazi Salute and Death Threats Outside Jewish Home

A man approached a Jewish family’s house in Seattle and made threatening antisemitic gestures, followed by death threats, prompting a police investigation.

Local NBC affiliate Channel 5 reported Monday that the house in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle had a mezuzah on the door and was therefore identifiable as a Jewish home.

The homeowner — whose name was withheld for security reasons — said she saw a man walk by the house and make the Nazi salute.

The man returned a few moments later wearing a mask. He stood below the window to the room occupied by the daughter of the house and shouted that he would kill her parents and kidnap her.

“There has been in the past artwork up in my daughter’s window, girl scouts things up,” the homeowner said. “There wasn’t that night, which means he had seen our home before and was revisiting it, which is terrifying.”

“My entire life is affected by what antisemitism can do, and this is the most overt incident I’ve ever experienced, and I’m scared,” the homeowner added.

Seattle police are asking for help in identifying the suspect, who was caught on video by the house’s security camera.

Watch the security camera video below: