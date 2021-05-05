Plans Unveiled for New Royal Air Force Exhibit on Jewish Bomber Command Personnel

As part of the British soccer team Chelsea FC’s “Say No to Antisemitism” campaign, the Chelsea Foundation and the Royal Air Force (RAF) Museum have partnered on a project that will highlight Jews who served in the RAF.

The Chelsea Foundation and the museum announced an expansion of the museum’s “Hidden Heroes” project featuring a new Bomber Command exhibition, focusing on the previously little-known stories of Jewish personnel in the RAF during World War II and the vital role they played in defeating the Luftwaffe (Nazi Germany’s air force) in the Battle of Britain.

The new Bomber Command exhibition at the museum’s London and Cosford sites will open in 2023. The partnership is sponsored by Chelsea FC owner and Russian-Israeli businessman Roman Abramovich.

New additions to the “Hidden Heroes” project will include in-gallery screens that explain contributions by Jewish personnel to the Bomber Command. The Avro-Lancaster — a British World War II heavy bomber on display at the museum — will be accompanied by a large augmented reality screen that will show Jewish RAF members sharing personnel stories.

Related coverage Art Attack: Israeli Ex-Sniper Blasts Paint in Mental Health Message Former Israeli army sniper David Roytman has turned his hand to action painting, using guns and live-fire ranges instead of...

According to the announcement by Chelsea FC, “The partnership will also bring to life the Jewish ‘Hidden Heroes’ Community Outreach Program, which will extend to the wider community through school networks in London, sharing the positive narrative of the Jews fighting for their country and the survival of their race.”

RAF Museum CEO Maggie Appleton said, “More than ever we need to challenge prejudice in all its ugly forms, and more than ever we need to educate young minds as to the experiences of previous generations – those who suffered as well as those who fought back. I am incredibly proud of our partnership with the Chelsea Foundation and the Jewish Hidden Heroes project and hope that it goes some way to challenging the rise of antisemitism and wider racism in society. These are inspiring stories of courage and human spirit which will endure and resonate.’