May 7, 2021 4:00 pm
0

Iranian ‘Supreme Leader’ Khamenei Delivers ‘Quds Day’ Rant Against Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s ‘Supreme Leader’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (c) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pray near the coffin of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of the terrorist Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad International Airport in Jan. 2020. Photo: Official President’s website / Handout via Reuters.

Iran’s so-called “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered a lengthy speech devoted to the elimination of the State of Israel on Friday, as the Islamist regime marked “Quds Day” — its annual day of demonstrations and rallies dedicated to the Jewish state’s destruction.

The televised speech, also transcribed on his Twitter feed, repeated most of the themes articulated by Khamenei on similar occasions in the past. Much of what he said was taken from a book he wrote in 2011 entitled “Palestine,” which regime functionaries have energetically promoted.

“Israel is not a country, but a terrorist base against the nation of Palestine and other Muslim nations,” Khamenei said.

Khamenei predicted that the “willpower” of the Palestinians would eventually secure Israel’s defeat.

“Palestine and Quds has been described in the Holy Quran as the ‘Holy Land,'” he asserted.It has been tens of years now that the most impure and malicious human beings have been occupying this pure land … They are racists who have been harassing, for more than 70 years, the main owners of the land by murdering, looting, imprisoning and torturing them, but, thank God, they have not been able to break their willpower.

He then declared: “All Palestinians – including the Palestinians in Gaza, in Quds, in the West Bank, in 1948 lands and even the ones living in refugee camps – form a single unit and they should adopt the strategy of coalescence.”

