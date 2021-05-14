US Envoy Lands in Israel as White House Affirms Support for ‘Self-Defense Against Hamas Terrorists’

i24 News – US Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr has landed in Israel on Friday, as part of Washington’s efforts to deescalate the most intense bout of fighting between Gaza-based Islamist terrorists and the Jewish state since 2014.

“Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity,” the US Embassy in Israel tweeted Friday, with a picture of Amr disembarking in Israel.

Dep Asst Secretary for Israel & Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr arrived to TLV today to reinforce the need to work toward a sustainable calm, recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense. Israelis and Palestinians deserve equal measures of freedom, security, dignity and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/zyE6Ucp80P — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) May 14, 2021

Top US officials, meanwhile, have affirmed their support for Israel’s military operation against Gazan militants who have rained down over 2,000 rockets on southern and central Israel since Monday.

“Israel has the right to self-defense,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told journalists, stressing that the US was focusing on de-escalation. “It’s important to remember that Hamas is a terrorist group. They don’t represent the views, the families and the Palestinian people who are suffering. There’s no excuse for the rockets.”