Tuesday, May 18th | 8 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Condemns Erdogan Comments on Jewish People as Antisemitic

IDF: 3,700 Gaza Rockets Shot at Israel Since Start of Operation

IDF Bombed 120 Targets in Gaza Strip Over Past 24 Hours

Reports: Egypt Offering Ceasefire Beginning Thursday Morning

US: House Foreign Affairs Chair Won’t Delay Weapons Sale to Israel

EU – Minus Hungary – Calls for Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire

In First, Gaza Logs No Deaths from Overnight Israeli Strikes

France: Macron, Egypt’s Sisi, Jordan King to Hold Talks Seeking Mideast Ceasefire

Two Dead, 184 Injured in Bleacher Collapse at Givat Ze’ev Synagogue

US Defense Secretary Reiterates Support for Israel’s Right to Defend Itself

May 18, 2021 5:36 pm
0

IDF Bombed 120 Targets in Gaza Strip Over Past 24 Hours

avatar by i24 News

Smoke billows following an Israeli strike on Gaza City on May 17, 2021. Photo: MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continued its daily aerial attacks against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip amid a constant barrage of rockets fired from the coastal enclave at Israeli communities in southern Israel.

The IDF said on Tuesday that it has bombed 120 targets over the past 24 hours, including 10 rocket launchers.

Many of the strikes were in Gaza City’s affluent Rimal neighborhood, according to IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman.

Fighter jets struck command and control centers located in the homes of three Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip earlier Tuesday, according to a statement. The three strikes are in addition to hits on the residences of 12 senior Hamas commanders that the IDF says were being used as command and control centers for terrorist activities against Israelis.

The IDF also struck a storage site with equipment and machines for manufacturing Hamas weapons.

The IDF also announced on Tuesday that it has killed at least 160 Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip since Operation Guardian of the Walls began last week in response to Gaza-based terrorist groups firing rockets at Israeli civilians.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.