New Zealand Soccer Team Bans National Flags After Israeli Player Celebrates Goal With Shema Prayer, Israeli Flag

Israeli soccer player Tomer Hemed stirred controversy on Sunday when he celebrated a goal during a game by stopping midfield to pray for peace in Israel.

After scoring a goal for New Zealand’s soccer team Wellington Phoenix in a match against Melbourne City, Hemed pulled out a kippah from inside his jersey, put it on his head and said the Hebrew shema prayer for Israel. The 34-year-old shared a clip of the moment on Instagram and wrote in the caption “My heart is with you. Praying for PEACE!” alongside an emoji of the Israeli flag. At the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, he was also photographed clutching an Israeli flag and saying shema again with the flag draped around his head.

In separate Instagram posts he wrote, “Physically far [from Israel] but my heart is there with you. Praying for quieter days.” He dedicated Sunday’s match to Israel and said, “My heart is with you. May the peace return soon amen.”

