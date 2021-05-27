Pro-Israel Members of Congress Pen Letter to Biden, Criticizing Internal ‘Antisemitic’ Rhetoric

JNS.org — Four pro-Israel members Jewish members of Congress criticized antisemitic statements by their colleagues from both sides of the aisle on Wednesday in a letter thanking US President Joe Biden for taking the rise in antisemitism seriously and urging him to take further steps.

“We believe we need a united, all-of-government effort to combat rising antisemitism in this country,” the letter writers said, citing an increased number of violent antisemitic acts that have occurred across the country. The letter came on the report that the Anti-Defamation League found more than 17,000 tweets in one week with some variation of the phrase “Hitler was right.”

The spate of anti-Jewish violence in North America and worldwide came during and after the hostilities launched by Hamas in the Gaza Strip against Israel earlier this month.

“In Times Square, a group yelling antisemitic slurs viciously beat, kicked, and pepper-sprayed an unsuspecting Jewish man. In Los Angeles, a caravan of pro-Palestinian protestors descended on a restaurant in West Hollywood, demanding to know ‘who’s Jewish?’ before unleashing a violent attack on diners while yelling antisemitic slurs,” the letter stated. “In Bal Harbour, a Jewish family visiting from New Jersey was harassed by four men in an SUV shouting, ‘Free Palestine, f*** you Jew, die Jew.’ In Tucson, Arizona, an individual threw a rock through a glass window, vandalizing Congregation Chaverim. Jews across the United States are facing an extraordinarily tense environment of fear and insecurity.”

