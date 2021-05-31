2,000-Year-Old Roman Basilica, the Largest in Israel, Discovered in Ashkelon

i24 News – The Israel Antiquities Authority recently unearthed a massive 2,000-year-old Roman basilica (public building), the largest in Israel, during excavations at Tel Ashkelon Park, the Nature and Parks Authority announced on Monday.

The archaeological dig was conducted as part of an extensive redevelopment effort in the national park, led by the Nature and Parks Authority, the Ashkelon municipality, and the Leon Levy Foundation.

The finds, which also include an ancient odeon (theater), were revealed to the public for the first time and will be open to visitors at the southern Israel site soon.