Monday, May 31st | 20 Sivan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

2,000-Year-Old Roman Basilica, the Largest in Israel, Discovered in Ashkelon

Israel Must Up the Ante Against Iran to Deter Aggression, Says Outgoing Mossad Chief

Iran Says ‘Progress’ Made in Nuclear Talks but Issues Remain

Egypt’s Intelligence Chief Holds Truce Talks With Hamas in Gaza

Israel, UAE Sign Tax Treaty to Boost Economic Cooperation

Israeli Supreme Court President Blasts Critics for ‘Undermining’ Rule of Law

Amid Protest, Threats, Ayelet Shaked Receives Beefed Up Security

Terrorist Neutralized After Infiltrating Into Israel From Gaza

Israel Set to Begin Vaccinating Teens Aged 12 to 15 Next Week

Netanyahu’s Grip on Power Loosens as Rival Moves to Unseat Him

May 31, 2021 11:36 am
0

2,000-Year-Old Roman Basilica, the Largest in Israel, Discovered in Ashkelon

avatar by i24 News

The structure of a basilica discovered in Ashkelon, Israel that was destroyed in an earthquake in 363 CE. Yuli Schwartz/Israel Antiquities Authority.

i24 News – The Israel Antiquities Authority recently unearthed a massive 2,000-year-old Roman basilica (public building), the largest in Israel, during excavations at Tel Ashkelon Park, the Nature and Parks Authority announced on Monday.

The archaeological dig was conducted as part of an extensive redevelopment effort in the national park, led by the Nature and Parks Authority, the Ashkelon municipality, and the Leon Levy Foundation.

The finds, which also include an ancient odeon (theater), were revealed to the public for the first time and will be open to visitors at the southern Israel site soon.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said that the basilica was first discovered in the 1920s by British archaeologist John Garstang, who covered it up. Work on the site did not start again until a few years ago.

According to Dr. Rachel Bar-Natan, Saar Ganor, and Fredrico Kobrin, excavation directors on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, “the huge building is covered with a roof and divided into three parts — a central hall and two side halls. The hall was surrounded with rows of marble columns and capitals, which rose to an estimated height of 13 meters and supported the building’s roof. The floor and walls were built of marble.”

The excavation directors said that the basilica was built by Herod the Great, the Roman client king of Judea.

The structure suffered major damage in the earthquake that occurred in Israel in 363 CE.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.