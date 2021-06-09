Wednesday, June 9th | 29 Sivan 5781

June 9, 2021 11:17 am
NYPD Arrests Third Suspect in ‘Free Palestine’ Attack on Jewish Man in Times Square

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Four men being sought by the NYPD in an assault on a Jewish man in Manhattan on May 20, 2021. Photo: NYPD Twitter.

A third man has been arrested by police in New York in connection with the violent antisemitic assault on Joseph Borgen, the young Jewish man ambushed and viciously beaten by pro-Palestinian thugs as he left a pro-Israel demonstration in midtown Manhattan on May 20.

23-year-old Mahmoud Musa of Staten Island was arrested on Tuesday night and charged with gang assault and hate crimes.

Police had previously arrested 25-year-old Faisal Elezzi, also of Staten Island, and 23-year-old Waseem Awadeh of Brooklyn for participating in the gang beating of Borgen. Awawdeh is alleged to have told prosecutors, “I would do it again.”

In a television interview last Friday, native New Yorker Borgen said that before the attack, he had never been “accosted verbally or felt threatened by the fact that I was Jewish, for wearing a kippah, or anything of that ilk or that nature.”

He continued: “In the wake of this incident, the amount of support from the Jewish community, from friends, family, and loved ones, has essentially just reinforced my faith in the people that are my brothers in this religion, just because they give me the strength to continue on.”

Police are still seeking at least two suspects in the attack, which took place in broad daylight and was captured on amateur video.

